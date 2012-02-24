Memphis-Based Kay Kirkpatrick to Partner With Clean Green Nation

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Kay Kirkpatrick, a green professional based in Memphis, Tennessee.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Kirkpatrick will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Kirkpatrick’s mission will be to advocate Memphis energy conservation by providing resources and information regarding current energy topics.



“I joined the Clean Green Nation Team for several reasons,” says Kirkpatrick. “For starters, I am passionate about renewable energy and energy conservation, and have been since childhood. I was impressed with CGN in particular because of their range from commercial systems down to simple, very inexpensive products that anyone can use. From a customer viewpoint, was also impressed with their pricing vs. other online avenues.”



Kirkpatrick’s main topics will center on clean energy incentives, such as Memphis wind energy options and solar energy fields in Memphis. Homeowners in the area will also have access to her online store, which will offer a variety of different green energy appliances and accessories. These green alternatives will be provided as a way for homeowners to address their own energy waste through adopting eco friendly goods.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil and gas, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I think renewable energy is one of the smartest investments an individual, business, or country can make. There are limited fossil fuels remaining, and using them is so detrimental to the environment in many ways,” says Kirkpatrick. “Nuclear has the risk of being far worse. So many utility companies are already at capacity, and creating more has a huge financial overhead that new energy production is slow to come online. Therefore the law of supply and demand will cause consumer costs to continue rising. The days of cheap energy are long gone.”



Kirkpatrick will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://kayk.cleangreennation.com.