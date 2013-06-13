Memphis Local Deals Website Announces Commencement of Operations

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- A new Memphis local deals website - http://www.memphislocaldeals.com/ today announced the commencement of operations. The site would act as a platform for businesses to put their coupon deals and buyers to use the same to get discounts on different products and services. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new website for discount deals for the Memphis area and hope to provide a medium for businesses to advertise about their offerings and buyers to get the same at discounted prices.”



According to the sources, the company is also offering a free trial membership for everyone on the occasion. Businesses can list the deals for free for a period of 30 days as a part of the offer. When contacted, renowned marketer Adam Smith said, “Deals website have emerged as an important platform in the recent past that are playing a vital part in growth and development of small local businesses in different areas. Memphis has a number of great small businesses and a huge potential to emerge as a business hub. Coming up of Memphis Local Deals would be of great help.”



The company has its roots from Memphis only and that makes getting in touch with the customer staff or other from the company easier. Sources confirmed that in order to get access to the coupon code related to a particular deal, one would need to click on the same and enter details including name, email address as well as phone number. The discount coupon code and the contact information of the concerned person are sent on the email provided.



When contacted, Carolyn from Memphis Local Deals said, “We aim to get as many customers and businesses together as possible and promote growth in the city. We must support each other if we want Memphis to grow and develop and the website is a small step in the direction.”



About Memphis Local Deals

Memphis Local Deals is an online deal website providing a platform for local businesses in Memphis to advertise about their business by offering a discount coupon. The customers can use the same to get the products and services at discounted prices.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Eric Patton

Contact Number: 901-205-9771

Email: eric@ericpatton.com

Website: http://www.memphislocaldeals.com/

Address: Memphis, TN 38119