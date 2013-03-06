Memphis Own Michael E. Stein Celebrates 35 Years as a Financial Adviser and Radio Talk Show Host

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- For 35 years Michael Stein has been helping people change their financial futures at Wells Fargo Advisors. For all of these years Mike has provided sound, thoughtful, informed advice on how people can plan their finances.



“Wells Fargo’s motto is, ‘Together We’ll Go Far,’ and I believe that”, Says Michael Stein. “I’m just glad I have been able to do this for 35 years in my home town, Memphis, Tennessee.”



Mike established his career as a financial advisor to help those who need to get their financial portfolio in sync with their goals. He considers the education, devotion and experience needed to assist individuals, families and businesses, both large and small, to help them achieve financial success. Mike uses the team approach to help manage the 285 million in assets while client service remains the top priority.



Mike has brought his financial experience to the airwaves for three decades on various radio stations. Currently, he hosts the popular “One for the Money” which airs on AM 990. On this program he discusses current events in terms of how it may affect personal finances and cites potentially valuable opportunities for the potential investor. Over the past 3 decades his on air guests have included; Sue Jerara, Ron Insana, Neil Cavuto, Bill Griffith of CNBC, Tom Parson of Best Fares, Bob Deiner of Hotels.com , CEO's and CFO's of both local and national companies.



Working steadily at any single industry for 35 years is worth celebrating, but Mike has helped so many people over this time with his experienced financial advice both personally at Wells Fargo Advisors and speaking to thousands over the airwaves that he deserves special credit for contributing to the well being of the community.



Providing sound, steady financial advice in his own personal style that is appealing and personable, Michael Stein is a highly valued member of the community whose achievements and 35 years of service helping thousands of people plan their financial future is well deserving of being recognized.



For more information contact:

6075 Poplar Ave Suite 650

Memphis, TN 38119

Phone: 901.761.8151

Michael.Stein @Wachoviasec.com



