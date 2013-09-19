Memphis Plastic Surgeon Earned Title of "Best Cosmetic Surgery 2013" by"Memphis Most" Awards

Germantown, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Plastic surgeon Phillip R. Langsdon, M.D., F.A.C.S. of The Langsdon Clinic in Memphis, TN has been given the title of the Best Cosmetic Surgery 2013 and Best Medical Spa in 2013 by the Memphis Most awards. Dr. Langsdon has been named the category winner of Best Cosmetic Surgery 2013 four years in a row by providing world-class expertise in facial cosmetic surgery.



The Memphis Most Awards are determined by readers of the Commercial Appeal newspaper that serves Memphis, Tennessee and the surrounding Mid-South region of the United States. The Memphis awards are presented to honor those that are considered the “Best of Memphis” and are voted upon by regular readers of the Commercial Appeal newspaper. The two titles of the Memphis Most awards in which Dr. Langsdon has won two “Best of 2013” awards, is in the Memphis Health and Wellness category.



The practiced surgeon of 26 years is a tenured, Full Professor of the University of Tennessee’s Health and Science Center where he is also the Chief of the Division of Facial Plastic Surgery. Dr. Langsdon is also known as a physician, author, and a pioneering expert in facial cosmetic surgery making him a leader in the cosmetic surgery industry and the choice to be named winner Best Cosmetic Surgery and Best Medical Spa. On top of Dr. Langsdon’ s achievements in the Memphis Most awards, he has also been titled as a top facial plastic surgeon in the Guide to America’s Top Physicians 2013 by Consumer’s Research Council of America, Delta’s Fly Magazine Top Doctors 2013, Best Doctors Listing® 2013, Memphis Magazine Top Doctors 2013, and America’s Top Doctors by Castle Connolly 2013. Castle Connolly, a health care researcher, is commonly known for their top doctor nominations.



Dr. Langsdon’s area of expertise in facial plastic surgery includes blepharoplasty (eyelid), facelift, rhinoplasy (nose), otoplasty (ears), and chin augmentation in Memphis. Dr. Langsdon is well known for being the only surgeon in the Mid-South region with training and practice devoted exclusively to facial plastic surgery. The Langsdon Clinic prides themselves on not only their specialization in facial cosmetic surgery but also for their medical spa. The Langsdon Clinic medical spa provides treatments such as Botox Cosmetic, injectables, the liquid face lift, and laser treatments. The staff at the Langsdon Clinic uses state-of-the-art equipment and believes in providing natural results and compassionate care in a comfortable, personal, private, and convenient atmosphere.



About Dr. Phillip R. Langsdon, M.D., F.A.C.S

Dr. Phillip Langsdon obtained his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. During his time as a student in medical school he was awarded the Medical Student Research Fellowship, The March of Dimes Medical Student Research Fellowship, and the Summer Oncology Fellowship and named the Barton Scholar upon graduation. Dr. Langsdon is a frequent lecturer on the topics of cosmetic surgery and has dedicated himself to the pursuit of excellence in facial plastic surgery. He has authored several medical articles and book chapters including a medical textbook and has given over 100 medical lectures on topics related to facial plastic surgery. Additionally, Dr. Langsdon has appeared nationally on the Today Show, Headline News, CSPAN and NPR. Dr. Langsdon is board certified by two specialty facial plastic surgery boards, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Board of Otolaryngology (head and neck surgery). He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is also fully fellowship trained through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His practice is limited to Facial Plastic Surgery and is considered an expert in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty.



To better serve the greater Tennessee area, The Langsdon Clinic is located at 7499 Poplar Pike Germantown, Tennessee.For more information about Dr. Phillip Langsdon visit http://www.drlangsdon.com/ or call (888) 816-FACE.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Amanda Guydon

Email Address: Amanda Guydon

Company Location: 7499 Poplar Pike Germantown, Tennessee

Website Address: http://www.drlangsdon.com/