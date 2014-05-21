Memphis Portable Toilets Rental Unveils Range of Portable Toilets for All Outdoor Events

Memphis, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- For any type of events like weddings, family get-togethers, official functions etc. which is held in around Memphis, a clean, comfortable ad hygienic portable restroom is provided by the Memphis portable toilets rental for any type of outdoor events. . With their attention to details and unique designs along with their dedication to service, they have earned a name for itself in the portable toilet rental industry around the region. Whether it is casual gatherings or formal affairs, Memphis portable rental services have the right porta potties for any type of events. Because of their homelike amenities and stellar service, they continue to surpass their customers’ expectation every day.



When it comes to the wide selection of festivals, fairs and local concerts that is held around Memphis, quality and reliable sanitary rentals is the key. The Memphis portable toilets rental has a range of portable toilets that is suitable for these types of events. This selection of portable units comes with an outstanding exteriors as well as interiors which not only allows the users to enjoy using it but also add to the events décor theme. It includes all the features which can be found in an upscale bathroom such as, fresh water sinks and flushable toilets that are both operated separately with foot pedals for optimal sanitary experience.



For casual backyard gatherings and barbecues, there are a particular range of portable toilets available at the Memphis toilet rental. This range of portable toilet units is designed to blend perfectly with the scenic garden settings and consist of all the features that a user will need. With its fully operating toilet and sink, along with features like vanity mirror and shelf, this portable restroom choice is ideal for home.



They also have luxury restroom trailer for larger gatherings and upscale events. Its features are faux marble floors, artwork, granite countertops and separate stalls. These portable toilet units serves great for any upscale occasions. To obtain more details regarding Memphis Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletsmemphistn.com



About Memphis Portable Toilets

Memphis Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Memphis. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Memphis, TX

Email: info@portabletoiletsmemphistn.com

http://www.portabletoiletsmemphistn.com