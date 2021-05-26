Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Men Care Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Men Care Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Men Care Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Philips (Netherlands),Procter & Gamble (United States),EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),TOM Ford (Italy),Dolce & Gabbana Srl (Italy),L'OrÃ©al (France),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Ralph Lauren (United States),Chanel (United Kingdom).



Definition:

Men Care products are intended for use by the male population. These include cosmetic products, perfumes, shaving essentials, bathing products and many more. These products are typically used by men aged between 18 to 24 years. Rise in the middle-class population in emerging countries is paving way for personal care products developed for men. The development of fashion magazines for men has raised concerns among men for their appearance. Along with that, TV commercials and social media have evolved mentalities that has led to increased acceptance of men's care products worldwide.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Men Care Products Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increased Preference for Products with Natural Ingredients Since They Are Perceived As Purer and Safer



Market Drivers:

Increased Projection of Men in Media Leading To Evolved Mentalities

Growing Consciousness for Physical Appearances among Men

Product Innovation and Booming Population Are Further Driving the Market



Challenges:

Highly Established Market Leading To Difficult Penetration of New Entrants



Opportunities:

Changing Consumption Patterns of Millennials is Rising Focus on Grooming

The Boom of Supermarkets and E-Commerce Businesses Is Raising Awareness

Increased Exposure to Social Media Is Further Growing Awareness



The Global Men Care Products Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Face Care, Hair and Beard Care, Skin Care, Body Care, Oral Care, Others), Application (Home Use, Salons, Others), Nature (Chemical-Based, Herbal-Based), Distribution Channels (Online {E-Commerce, Company Website}, Offline {Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others})



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



