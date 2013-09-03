Stanley Lewis Offers the Widest Collection of Well-Crafted & Luxurious Men's Accessories

Somers, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Their men's luxury neckties and other accessories are all made in Italy by leading and well-respected craftsmen, hence their reputation for the finest and most superlative range of handcrafted accessories.



While highlighting the company's vast collection and its quality products, one of the spokespersons at Stanley Lewis stated, “We have one of the most extensive online collections of Italian silk men's luxury ties and neckties. All our men’s ties are handmade by Italy’s finest craftsmen using only the highest quality silks. Our men’s tie collection features ties for all tastes and occasions including paisley ties, floral ties and the most prestigious 7 fold ties.”



This online store is unique and elegant, and offers an array of the finest collection of men's luxury ties in a plethora of exciting colors and designs. Always keeping in mind quality is paramount, the Stanley Lewis online store gives the options from the classical conservative stripe tie to the more relaxed and fun ascot tie. The company has forged a strong and impressive presence in the men’s accessory category.



Available in vibrant hues as well as subtle, but rich tones, Stanley Lewis accessories for men work effortlessly with the others in the line to bring a creative, thoughtful, dapper polish to even the most uninspired button-down and trouser combination.



About stanleygentlemen.com

The Stanley Lewis Collection of gentlemen's accessories is a compilation of the finest and most exclusive men's fashion accessories in the world. Uniquely designed, all products are made in Italy by the world's most respected craftsmen and include a superlative range of handcrafted accessories. To appeal to gentlemen of all ages and at all stages, across every product category, one finds floral motifs, paisley, dots, and stripes ranging from the traditional and regal to the whimsical and playful. Available in vibrant hues as well as subtle, but rich tones, http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/ accessories for men work effortlessly with the others in the line to bring a creative, thoughtful, dapper polish to even the most uninspired button-down and trouser combination.



To know more about Stanley Lewis and to find Italian silk men's luxury ties and neckties, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/the-tie/