Men Should Not Ignore These Cancer Symptoms

It is important to have a regular physical and check in with your doctor even if you don’t have any symptoms. This way your doctor can monitor your health and pick up on any changes easier. If you are a male over the age of forty five then you are going to want to get a regular Colonoscopy because your risk of colon cancer is much higher as you get older. Another reason you will need regular colonoscopies perhaps even earlier is if you have colon cancer in your family, it is a hereditary condition.



Don’t Ignore These Symptoms;



Breast Mass – a lump or change in a man’s breast can indicate cancer the same as with a woman.



Changes in the Testicles – getting regular testicular exams is recommended for men over twenty. If you notice a difference in the shape or abnormalities with your testicles then you need to get checked out.



Changes in the Lymph Nodes – if you notice a swelling in your lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or anywhere else, it could be a sign of cancer.



Fever- an unexplained fever could indicate cancer, so don’t ignore it.



Weight Loss Without Trying – unexplained weight loss can be a cause for concern especially if it’s rapid.



Fatigue – could point to cancer if there is no reason for it, especially if it persists for a long amount of time.



Persistent Cough – A cough that is longer than three to four weeks should be checked out. It could be a sign of the beginning stages of lung cancer.



Difficulty Swallowing – this could be a sign of GI cancer, like in the esophagus.



Changes in the Skin – any changing moles, skin pigmentation, or bleeding and scaling should be looked at.



Blood Where It Shouldn’t Be – if you cough up blood, or notice blood in your urine or stool you should see a doctor.



