Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mena Renewable Energy 2012 market report to its offering



A comprehensive outlook and review of one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets. This report provides a detailed analysis of the existing Renewable energy sector across the MENA region – offering data on existing capacity, demand growth and a forecast for additional capacity and investment up to 2020. Benefit from access to detailed insight into existing renewable energy capacity and planned projects, 2020 renewable energy targets of 14 Arab states, increasing renewable energy capacity to meet high power demand growth, regulatory and institutional framework to meet 2020 targets, capacity requirements for the Mena region and the effect on the renewable energy plans due to the civil unrest in 201.



Mena Renewable Energy 2012, states right across the region are now planning a substantial hike in renewable energy capacity over the coming decade to meet high power demand growth, limit the use of oil and gas feedstock in power generation, and take advantage of a forecast drop in solar and wind generated electricity.



Ten of the 14 Arab states covered in this report have set 2020 renewable energy targets, ranging from 5 per cent of the total energy mix to 42 per cent. Even those that have not, such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, are talking of implementing major solar power programmes. The targets imply that renewable energy capacity will have to rise three-fold to at least 27,000MW if they are to be met.



Through more than 150 pages, this report provides exclusive insight into the drivers behind the ambitious 2020 renewable energy programmes set by Arab states.



"For most Arab states, raising the contribution of solar and wind power in the energy mix is only one part of the renewables drive", says Angus Hindley, MEED’s Research Director. "Increasingly, governments see the capacity push as nurturing new solar-related manufacturing, which will not only create much-needed employment but also assist in economic diversification."



http://www.meed.com/Journals/1/Files/2011/9/22/Order%20For0.pdf



Along with providing a detailed analysis of the existing renewable energy sector across the MENA region, this report offers you a detailed forecast for demand growth, additional capacity and investment requirements to 2020. You will benefit from detailed insight into:



- Renewable energy targets of 14 Arab states to 2020

- Data on existing renewable energy capacity and planned projects

- The effect of high demand growth and the forecast rise in solar and wind generated electricity on planned capacity

- The effect of civil unrest in 2011 on renewable energy plans

- Plans to create much-needed employment and economic diversification through renewable energy industry



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/45112/mena-renewable-energy-2012.html