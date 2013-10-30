Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Menactra (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Menactra (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines.



Menactra (Meningococcal Groups A, C, Y, W-135 polysaccharide diphtheria toxoid conjugate vaccine) is the brand name for Sanofis tetravalent conjugate vaccine sold in the US and Australia to protect children, adolescents, and adults against four serogroups of N. meningitidis that cause invasive meningococcal disease. In 2005, Menactra became the first conjugate vaccine to be approved in the US for those 11 to 55 years of age. Approval was expanded to those from two to 55 years of age in the US in 2007, and to those as young as nine months of age in 2011, and it was also licensed for use in Australia in 2011.



Scope



- Overview of Meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Menactra including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Menactra for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for meningococcal vaccines

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Menactra performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Menactra from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145089/menactra-meningococcal-vaccines-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###