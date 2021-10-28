London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- The global Meningococcal Vaccine Market was valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Meningococcal Vaccine is used in Invasive meningococcal disease. Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a bacterial virus with a variety of diseases involving meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia affected by a gram-negative coccus, Neisseria meningitidis. The meningococcal disease is rare, if left unchecked, it is associated with a high mortality risk of up to 50% and commonly leads to severe complications afterward.



The disease is usually spread by patients or asymptomatic carriers via close contact with droplets of respiratory or throat secretions. N. (Neisseria)Various serotypes of N. Meningitidis are found in 12 serogroups, of which only 5 serogroups are responsible for most of the diseases worldwide, including A, B, C, W, and Y. Surge in immunization programs across the globe and increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease drive the market globally.



The global Meningococcal Vaccine market analysis provides valuable insight into the current situation of the local and global marketplaces. Similarly, the market report includes a number of user-friendly presentations and diagrams, such as pie charts, maps, and graphs that demonstrate the percentage of different service providers' strategies used in the global market. A comprehensive assessment, primary research interviews, and secondary research data were used to develop this research study. The global study report also contains a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of data acquired by company experts as well as the perspectives of leaders at key points in the consumer value chain.



Market Segmentation

By Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC



By Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular



By End Users:

Paediatric

Adult

Travelers



The Meningococcal Vaccine key manufacturers in this market include:

Bio-Manguinhos

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd



Similarly, the Meningococcal Vaccine market research report examines segments such as product, end-users, and geographic regions in depth. The market study survey identifies the top suppliers and consumers. The research looks at the existing and future situation of important applications, as well as their growth rates and market size. Over the forecast period, the analysis evaluates the attractiveness of the entire principal segments. In the evaluation, the global economy is divided into three categories: infrastructure, geography, and application. Global industry studies offer in-depth research, market predictions, trends, opportunities and challenges, growth factors, and vendor information.



Competitive Scenario

The study includes extensive profiles of the world's most important markets, as well as commodity capabilities, value, manufacture, and use, as well as growth potential in significant locations. The report contains crucial statistics about the Meningococcal Vaccine market, making it a trustworthy source of information and assistance. Key facts such as product logos, brand descriptions, product attributes, contact information, and other details are included in a global industry study.



The research gives an up-to-date assessment of the market's growing global structure, recent trends and triggers, and the overall forecast. In addition, an in-depth study of recent and predicted changes in the global economy, micro and macro data, mandates, and legislation is included for better clarity of the Meningococcal Vaccine market.



