Meningococcal Vaccines Market 2014 : Polysaccharide, Conjugate, and Combination Vaccines, Along with Pipeline Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The global meningococcal vaccines market is studied on the basis of vaccine types such as polysaccharide, conjugate and combination vaccines. The vaccine types are further segmented into different brands. The report also highlights and analyzes various brands under pipeline segment, namely, Bexsero, MnB rLP2806 and NmVac-4DT. A detailed market analysis and forecast for these segments has been provided in this study, in terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2011 to 2019. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each meningococcal vaccine segment and brand for the forecast period 2013 to 2019, while market size estimations have been made considering 2011 and 2012 as the base years.



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In terms of geographical distribution, the global meningococcal vaccines market has been classified into four major geographical areas, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The current and future market sizes (in terms of USD million) of the above regional markets have been provided in the report for the period 2011 to 2019 with their growth rate (%) for the period 2013 to 2019. The study further offers recommendations and highlights of the market, which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and flourish in the global meningococcal vaccines market.



The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current and future status of this industry. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global meningococcal vaccines market.



The report concludes with the company profiles section which includes key information about the major players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Serum Institute of India, Ltd., JN-International Medical Corporation, Nuron Biotech, Baxter International and Biomed Pvt. Ltd.



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The global meningococcal vaccines market is segmented as follow:



Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type



Polysaccharide Vaccines, by Brand

Menomune

Mencevax

NmVac4

Others

Quadri Meningo

Bi Meningo



Conjugate Vaccines, by Brand

Menactra

Menveo

NeisVac-C

Nimenrix

Meningitec

Menjugate

MenAfriVac



Combination Vaccines, by Brand

MenHibrix

Menitorix



Pipeline Vaccines, by Brand

Bexsero

MnB rLP2806

NmVac4-DT



Table of Content



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Secondary Research

1.3.2 Primary Research

1.4 List of Abbreviations

1.5 Assumptions



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Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market

2.2 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

2.3 Comparative Analysis: Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Geography, 2012 & 2019 (Value %)



Chapter 3 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Meningococcal Disease

3.1.1.1 Clinical Features

3.1.1.2 Epidemiology

3.1.1.3 Diagnosis & Treatment

3.1.2 Types of Meningococcal Vaccines



Chapter 4 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Revenue, by Type, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)

4.2 Comparative Analysis: Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type, 2012 & 2018 (Value %)

4.3 Polysaccharide Meningococcal Vaccines

4.3.1 Global Polysaccharide Vaccines Market Revenue, by Brand, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)



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