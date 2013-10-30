Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Menomune (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Menomune (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines.



Menomune (Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, Groups A, C, Y, and W-135 Combined) is the brand name for Sanofis tetravalent polysaccharide vaccine sold in the US and Australia to protect against four N. meningitidis serogroups that cause meningococcal disease. Approved in the US in 1981 and Australia in 1994, Menomune was among the first available vaccines against meningococcal disease and was the standard of care in the US until the introduction of Menactra in 2005.



Scope



- Overview of Meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Menomune including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Menomune for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for meningococcal vaccines

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Menomune performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Menomune from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145096/menomune-meningococcal-vaccines-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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