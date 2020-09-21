Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Report Growth Opportunities, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- TMR's report on the global menopausal hot flashes market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global menopausal hot flashes market for the period of 2017-2027 period, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global menopausal hot flashes market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein, analysts carry out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' products, literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global menopausal hot flashes market.



Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



High prevalence of fluctuating estrogen levels and depleting musculoskeletal health among women are some of the key drivers contributing to the robust growth of the menopausal hot flashes market. Hence, healthcare companies are increasing their clinical trials in non-hormonal products to meet various cases. Recently, in January 2020, the U.K.-based clinical-stage biotech company KaNDy Therapeutics, announced positive data of their Phase 2b "SWITCH-1" clinical trial of their novel lead non-hormonal drug candidate, NT-814, for the treatment of menopause. Though the hormonal treatment type segment is expected to lead the menopausal hot flashes market, non-hormonal treatment type segment is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period.

Companies in the market for menopausal hot flashes are increasing R&D in treatment options that target the brain's thermostat to reduce incidence of hot flashes in women. Such innovations are creating value-grab opportunities for companies in the market menopausal hot flashes market, whilst improving the quality of life of postmenopausal women.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



Key Players of Menopausal Hot Flashes market Report:



Key players in the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies.

Key players analyzed in this global menopausal hot flashes market include -

Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc