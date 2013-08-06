Menopausal Women Benefit from Exercise

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- According to research recently published in the journal of Menopause, exercise is most beneficial to helping menopausal women with sleep and mood.



Researchers for the article enlisted the help of two hundred forty-eight women who had frequent hot flashes. The participants were encouraged to continue usual activity or to start taking part in aerobic exercise for 12 weeks.



“Midlife women cannot expect exercise to relieve [hot flashes and night sweats] but may reasonably expect it to improve how they feel and their overall health,” said the researchers.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com