Men's Autumn/Winter '12 Styles Now Available at Maze Clothing

Liverpool, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- For the last fashion seasons of 2012, men’s designers are focusing on classic whites and grays as well as touches of color to create streamlined, sophisticated looks. This autumn and winter, the trends include military jackets, classic suits, both pale and rich hues, layers, and textures.



“High quality men’s designer clothes are not easy to find, so Maze Clothing aims to make the process of buying your designer menswear as easy as it can possibly be,” explains an article on the company’s website.



When it comes to Autumn 2012 men’s fashion, it is expected that navy, camel, green, and red will be the best colors to wear. Prints are also expected to be in fashion this fall, especially with UCLA’s stripes and Luke 1977’s geometric patterns. For menswear, prints show no sign of slowing down—perfect for subtle or bold statements.



Classic suits, like those from Hugo Boss, in simple colors like gray, will be making their return for Winter 2012. When paired with leather shoes from designers such as Paolo Vandini, any man can expect to look nothing less than tailored.



This fall, in order to complete the layered look, jackets are a must. Helium and French Connection’s jacket collections and Full Circle’s bold colors are a definite must-have when it comes to achieving the look.



Maze Clothing carries an assortment of popular brands, including the ones above, such as Antony Morato, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Armani, Dior, Toms, Levis, and Penguin. From each brand, a wide selection of designer items can be found, including jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, jeans, trainers, and shoes.



About Maze Clothing

For the past 15 years, Maze Clothing has been the top Liverpool-based retailer of designer menswear. The retailer stocks a wide variety of men’s designer clothing from renowned brands such as Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Armani, and many more. Shop online or in-store at their Allerton Road, Liverpool-based location. For more information, please visit http://mazeclothing.uk.com