Stanley Lewis Offers the Finest Mens Designer Scarves

Somers, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- A representative from Stanley Lewis said, “Our mens scarves are made in Como, Italy. The silk scarf collection is created using unusual and interesting designs reflective of the stunning surrounds of Lake Como. Some Stanley Lewis luxury men's designer scarves feature a double sided colour for a dramatic and versatile affect.”



“The blending of eco-friendly fibres produce a cool and comfortable result. We then add an exciting colour palate giving an end result second to none. The inspirational designs of each of these Italian scarves make them an important inclusion for the men who consider style a key element in dressing”, he further added.



Customers may browse through the online portal of Stanley Lewis to view the vast collection of men’s scarves offered by the store. Customers may also purchase their favourite product using the safe and secure transaction methods available at the store. The Stanley Lewis collection of men’s scarves is both impressive and exclusive.



Apart from men’s designer scarves, the company also provides all types of accessories for men that include silk ties, silver cufflinks, scarves, mens gifts, colourful men's socks; http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/socks/ and many other mens accessories. All Stanley Lewis men’s fashion accessories are made in Italy and come perfectly presented in seductive handmade packaging.



The collection of accessories for men at Stanley Lewis are a fine collection of uniquely designed and handcrafted products and are best known for their rich look and finest quality.



About StanleyGentleMen.com

The Stanley Lewis Collection was founded in 2008 by Anne Harding and Stanley Crinis in an effort to restore balance to men, both in life and wardrobe. The collection is comprised of a selection of fine Italian-made silk ties, bow ties, designer socks , pochettes, ascots, luxury scarves and handmade designer cufflinks for men that coordinate to bring polish and sartorial flair to every gentleman’s ensemble. The entire collection is available online at www.stanleygentlemen.com



To find best mens designer scarf, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/the-scarf/