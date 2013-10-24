The Best Men's Designer Scarf & Silver Cufflinks Collection by Stanley Lewis

Somers, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- A master craftsman in designing and manufacturing, Stanley Lewis gentlemen's accessories provide the most exclusive collection of designer scarves made from Italian silk, linen and wool. Their high quality handmade silver cufflinks are timeless pieces which add a finely detailed presence to the men's accessories collection, while providing a unique and exclusive touch.



When it comes to dressing like a gentleman, men’s accessories when worn correctly can create a big and lasting impression. The extensive collection of designer scarves from Stanley Lewis is one such accessory that can add a touch of elegance and style to an outfit in seconds. Their mens designer scarf range has some of the most uniquely designed scarves made up of eco-friendly materials like wool and silk. Remember at all times when accessorizing your Stanley Lewis men’s accessories, to let your eyes do the work and allow the colours of your accessories to work together.



The Stanley Lewis collection of 100% woollen scarves offers great warmth, comfort and color options, while their classical 'Opera' mens scarves add panache to even the most impressive attire. The carefully thoughtout designs and superlatively rich fabrics make Stanley Lewis scarves a must have addition for every fashion conscious man.



The Stanley Lewis collection of designer cufflinks and mens scarves are all made in Italy by the world’s leading makers. The silver cufflinks work back with other men’s accessories within the range to perfectly complement the dressing style of gentlemen. Using only 925 silver, the Stanley Lewis cufflinks are unique in design and come in their own handmade leather and suede cufflink box. These Stanley Lewis cufflinks for men make the perfect gift. http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/cufflinks/



About StanleyGentleMen.com

The Stanley Lewis Collection of gentlemen's accessories is a compilation of the finest and most exclusive men's fashion accessories in the world. Uniquely designed, all products are made in Italy by the world's most respected craftsmen and include a superlative range of handcrafted accessories. To appeal to gentlemen of all ages and at all stages, across every product category, one finds floral motifs, paisley, dots, and stripes ranging from the traditional and regal to the whimsical and playful. Available in vibrant hues as well as subtle, but rich tones, accessories for men work effortlessly with the others in the line to bring a creative, thoughtful, dapper polish to even the most uninspired button-down and trouser combination.



To know more about Stanley Lewis and to find mens designer scarf, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/the-scarf/