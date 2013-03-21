Men's Divorce Attorneys -Local Lawyers with Initial Consultation

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- When the time comes for a guy to look for a men’s divorce attorney, Legal-yogi.com has some suggestions for him, such as:



- Getting Recommendations

- Excellent Attorney Traits

- Money Talk

- Mediation and Collaboration



Ask for Recommendations



Getting recommendations for an efficient men’s divorce lawyer can come from lawyer referral services and community leaders. Lawyer referral services are available in the telephone book, television ads, or online. These are staffed by customer representatives who take down a man’s information, pass it along to the divorce lawyer they think will suit the man’s situation, and bring them together. The director of the local chamber of commerce has contact with innumerable professionals; ask him if he knows a good divorce attorney.



Characteristics of an Exceptional Lawyer



Searching for the right men’s divorce attorney includes relying on one’s instinct. The attorney should have an outstanding educational background, and he must specialize in divorce law, not just family law, and he must have a strong history of winning cases. The instinct part of the search occurs when the man meets with the lawyer and observes his physical presentation, the way he interacts with others, and the degree of his dedication to the law. All of this information can enable a guy to select the perfect divorce attorney for his case.



The Money Discussion



Any men’s divorce lawyer worth his salt will not shy away from a discussion of how much he charges per hour. It’s important for a man to know what he’s looking at financially when he’s choosing his legal representative. Not only should the lawyer be up-front about his hourly rate, he should also tell his prospective client of any other fees, such as filing fees or document production costs, that will be required. Securing top-notch divorce lawyer can be expensive; a man must be sure he can afford the one he wants.



Mediation/Collaboration vs. Confrontation



The best men’s divorce attorney is one who believes in mediation or collaborative representation rather than confrontational divorce action. Mediation usually involves a neutral third party who works to with both spouses to reach a reasonable divorce agreement. Collaborative representation occurs when both attorneys and spouses gather in one place to calmly work out a mutually acceptable settlement.



