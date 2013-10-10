Men's Grooming in France - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- In 2012, the "three day beard" continued to be in fashion; thus pushing down volume and value sales in all the categories within men's shaving, with the exception of men's razors and blades in current value terms. As a result, some men's grooming manufacturers decided to adapt their offering to these new behaviours, and launched products which allow men to keep a neat beard.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Men's Grooming in Spain
- Men's Grooming in Slovakia
- Men's Grooming in Japan
- Men's Grooming in South Africa
- Men's Grooming in the Czech Republic
- Men's Grooming in China
- Rethinking Male and Female Health and Beauty Routines
- Men's Grooming in the US
- Men's Grooming in Canada
- Men's Grooming in Brazil
We're unable to fulfill your request. Rest assured we have been notified and are looking into the issue. Please refresh your browser. If the error continues, please contact our support team.