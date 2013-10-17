Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Men's Grooming in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- During the review period appearance became increasingly important for men. Thus, the proportion of men opting for men's grooming products strongly increased. Again in 2012, the increased importance of men's grooming products was clearly visible. A cultivated, healthy and styled appearance strongly gained importance, connected with success and attractiveness.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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