Men's Grooming in Hungary - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Men's Grooming in Hungary"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Men's grooming continued to be affected by the economic downturn in 2012, although current value sales increased due to increasing prices and volume sales increased marginally. As price competition remained strong, unit price growth lagged behind the annual inflation rate in most products which resulted in constant value sales declines. Nevertheless, manufacturers remained innovative as men's grooming is still a category that has great potential to grow, and improving economic conditions will...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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