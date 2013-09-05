Men's Grooming in Peru - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Men's Grooming in Peru", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Peruvian men are becoming increasingly concerned about maintaining their personal appearance and abandoning the traditional macho approach to the purchase of beauty and personal care products. This evolution in the collective mentality of Peruvian men is being aided by strong advertising campaigns which feature prominent local and international celebrities taking care of their physical appearance. In response to rising interest, the leading beauty and personal care manufacturers in Peru are...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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