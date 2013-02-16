Men's Grooming in Slovenia - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Slovenia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- In 2011, men's toiletries continued to perform better than men's shaving. Products in men's toiletries are constantly growing because they do not have a strong tradition and are becoming more and more popular among men. Hence, this category is not as saturated as men's shaving.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
