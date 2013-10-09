Men's Grooming in South Africa - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The men's grooming category continues to see significant growth as more men become aware of the wider options they have in terms of grooming products. Increased access to information through media such as magazines as well as the internet has helped in boosting volume sales for men's grooming products. More man are becoming metrosexual and hence now appreciating the importance of the use of grooming products. Traditionally in South Africa, grooming has always been associated with women thereby...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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