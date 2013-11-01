"Men's Grooming in the Netherlands" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Male interest in grooming products showed positive growth in 2012, continuing the trend of previous years. However, in 2012 the growth in value sales was very minimal as the economic worries and the low consumer confidence meant that the enthusiasm for grooming products for men was dampened. Still, Dutch men are increasingly buying more grooming products, although for the most part they still stick to the more basic products. When it comes to grooming, Dutch males have historically not been...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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