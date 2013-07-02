Men's Grooming in Ukraine - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- As men's grooming has huge potential in Ukraine, product innovations from both international and domestic players introduced sophisticated international quality products in 2012. Particularly men in urban areas are stimulated by this trend as they have better job prospects and higher income with greater adoption of Western trends and products. However, non-urban men whose incomes are below the average, did not consider it necessary to purchase skin care, hair care and bath and shower designed...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
