New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Men's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Availability of Generic Sildenafil from 2012 to Restrain Market Growth". The report provides in-depth analysis of drivers and barriers that impact the global men's health therapeutics market. The report analyzes the markets for men's health in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns, market revenue, and the annual cost of treatment (ACT) are forecast until 2017 for the key geographies, as well as the leading therapeutic segments. Furthermore, the report provides profiles of the leading companies, and analyzes the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research finds that the men's health therapeutics market will continue to grow only moderately. The principal reason for this stagnancy will be the first patent expiry of a top selling blockbuster, Viagra. The overall men's health market is driven by the launch of late-stage pipeline candidates and the steady increase in the diseased and treated population. The erectile dysfunction (ED) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) markets constitute a major portion of the men's health market. In 2010, these markets accounted for more than 80% of the total men's health therapeutics market. Male hypogonadism accounted for 8.6% of the total market size. The premature ejaculation market represents a small portion of the total men's health market. The premature ejaculation market does not have any FDA approved products in the major market geographies. However, it will grow at a higher rate during the forecast period compared to the erectile dysfunction and male hypogonadism market. This is because the premature ejaculation market will see the launch of promising new drugs in the future. In 2009, the global men's health therapeutics market was estimated to be worth $9,162m. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% between 2010 and 2017 to record a sales value of approximately $12,163m by 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Johnson & Johnson, VIVUS, Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Women's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need will Drive Uptake of Novel Drugs Such as Prolia and Odanocantib in the Menopause and Osteoporosis Market
- Neurodegenerative Disease Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of High Selling Drugs Such as Aricept, Namenda, Avonex, Rebif and Copaxone will Restrain Growth
- Antifungals Market to 2017 - Generic Erosion of Major Polyenes, Azoles, Allylamines and Echinocandins to Slow Value Growth
- Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Crohn's Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Markets Show Strongest Growth
- Pain Management Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Price Competition to Intensify Following Patent Expiries of Lyrica and Cymbalta
- Oncology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need in the Management and Treatment of Metastatic Cancers to Drive Drug Development
- Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Protein Kinase Inhibitors and Prostaglandin H-Synthase Inhibitors to Drive Diabetic Retinopathy Market
- Respiratory Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Novel Pipeline Molecules such as VX-770 and pirfenidone May Offset Negative Effect of Patent Expiries
- Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Lovenox, Plavix, Procrit/Epogen, Aranesp and Neulasta Will Slow Down Growth
- Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Multiple Sclerosis, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia Accounted for Half the Market Value in 2010