Men's Health Threats and How to Beat Them

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Much of the media focuses on women’s health and wellness, but men face many of the same health threats in addition to gender unique ones. From couch potatoes to well-trained athletes, all men should be conscious of the following threats to their health, and be aware of how to prevent them.



Heart disease doesn’t discriminate; it’s the leading cause of death in over 600,000 people each year according to a 2009 vital statistics report. Lowering the intake of sodium, trans-fats, and processed foods can assist in preventing the disease, as can increasing daily consumption of leafy green vegetables, healthy oils, and fiber. A minimum of 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise per day helps increase heart function, and to monitor progress, have cholesterol and blood pressure checked every year beginning at age 25.



Experts estimate more than one-third of American adults are over-weight, with obesity related conditions – such as type 2 diabetes and certain cancers – leading the charge of diseases contributing to preventable death. As mentioned above, combating this threat involves monitoring nutrition, increasing activity, and consuming more water to stay hydrated and stave off hunger.



The second most common cause of cancer death in men is prostate cancer, with the American Cancer Society estimating in 2013, 239,000 men will be diagnosed in the U.S., and approximately 30,000 will die of the disease. While certain nutritional steps can be taken to help prevent the cancer, the best method is early detection. Visiting the doctor to discuss your risk of the disease and receive screening if necessary can aid in early detection, which leads to early treatment and can help you defeat the disease.



Nutritional health and wellness can stave off minor health setbacks that could eventually lead to major health issues. The adage is an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and steps to prevent illnesses cannot only save your life, but will save you thousands of dollars in treatment later on. Take the money you’ll save and invest in a gym membership or fitness class, your body and mind will thank you with a longer more fulfilling life.



Expert Brand has all the athletic clothing needed to begin any fitness program. Visit http://expertbrand.com to browse our selection of comfortable, stylish apparel.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com