Men's Long Sleeve Tec Tee for Runners

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Runners are often said to be the most intense of all athletes. Some are willing to run and even prefer it, to run outside no matter the weather conditions. Running outside in all weather conditions means needing to have the proper apparel for anything.



The Men's Long Sleeve Tec Tee from Expert Brand fits the bill for all kinds of weather types. It's made from 88% microfiber/12% spandex neXt, which means it thin enough to layer under other gear or to wear on it's own. It' Inherent moisture wicking to keep And maybe most importantly it is treated with BodyFreshe to inhibit the growth of odor causing bacteria.



Having the right gear is important to make running a safe and enjoyable activity.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com