Men's Outerwear in South Korea - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Outerwear in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Increasing interest in fashion amongst male consumers resulted in men's outerwear sales growing by 3% in both current value and volume terms in 2012. Major retailers such as department stores continue to expand their men's apparel sections in response to increasing demand. Men's shorts and trousers led growth in 2012, with current value sales increasing by 8%, and was followed by men's jumpers (7%).
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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