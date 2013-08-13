Men's Outerwear in the Czech Republic: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Men's Outerwear in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A certain segment of financially stable Czech men started to become more demanding in terms of the clothes they wanted to wear. In the long-term, an apparel brand that targets male customers can only be successful if it delivers high and consistent quality, delivers fashionable pieces from time to time and refreshes its collection fairly often. On the other hand, the majority of men have become even more price-conscious during the crisis: They do not spend much on apparel and try to visit the...
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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