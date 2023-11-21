Men's Underwear Market May See a Big Move : Jockey International, Ralph Lauren, Hanesbrands, Iconix Brand Group

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Men's Underwear Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Men's Underwear market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Hanesbrands Inc., (United States), Philips-Van Heusen Corporation (United States), Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States), Jockey International Inc. (United States), American Eagle Outfitter Inc. (United States), Iconix Brand Group Inc., J.C. (United States), Penny Corporation, Inc. (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Men's Underwear

Men's underwear help to avoid soiling of outerwear and cover the torso and waist and legs respectively. It is made up of suitable material and fabric materials to provide comfort and it protects the internal body parts. Growing penetration of international underwear brands, for instance, Hanes, Jockey, and Calvin Klein in emerging economies and organized retail penetration and penetration of mono-brands and multi-brand outlets are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market in future.



In 2017, Hanesbrands Inc. (United States) Company has launched a pop-up shop in the United States, which provides customers with up to 75% discount on their undergarments. Hence, this product launch enabled the company to strengthen its men's underwear portfolio in the United States.



In 2018, the Perry Ellis International (United States) Company has done an agreement with GOODPEOPLE Co., Ltd. (South Korea) for selling men's underwear and loungewear. Hence, this agreement will help in strengthening the position of the company worldwide.



In 2016, the 2eros (Australian) Company has launched geo-prints products. Hence, it will benefit the increased products portfolio of the company



The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product due to which the global men's underwear market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period.



The Global Men's Underwear Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Regular Brief, Trunks, Boxer Brief, Boxer Shorts, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Store), Age Group (15–25, 26–35, 36–45, 46–55, 56 and above)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and others



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Stylish and Trendy Underwear

- Growing Disposable Income and Preference for Branded Underwear



Market Trend:

- New Design Products Launch Regarding Men's Underwear



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



