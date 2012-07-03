Titanium-Jewelry.com to Release New Line of Mens Wedding Bands by Edward Mirell

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Leading online jewelry retailer, Titanium-Jewelry.com is set to begin carrying the latest collections of contemporary metal mens wedding bands by ultra modern jewelry designer Edward Mirell. CEO and founder of Titanium-Jewelry.com, Ron Yates, recently met up with Adam Rosenberg, Vice President of Business Development and Sales for Edward Mirell at the JCK Las Vegas Jewelry Show, held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from May 31 thru June 3, 2012. Due to immense interest and growing popularity in contemporary metals jewelry, including mens wedding bands, two new collections by Edward Mirell will soon be available to the public at Titanium-Jewelry.com. The two attention grabbing collections are the PALLAS and the TEMPLAR, both featuring the patented black titanium.



Yates commented on the meeting between he and Rosenberg, stating, “We are very excited to soon be carrying the Pallas and Templar Collections. Edward Mirell's designs are cutting edge and definitely in demand. We anticipate the arrival of these collections as a welcome addition to the Titanium-Jewelry.com, contemporary metal family.” Yates estimated that the two new mens jewelry collections will be available late summer and that the consumers who have seen the new designs have given very favorable feedback.



As reported by Titanium-Jewelry.com, increasingly more couples are choosing contemporary metals for men's wedding bands when making their bridal ring purchases. This continues to be a rising trend due in part to the historic high prices of precious metals such as gold and platinum. Until the price of precious metals drops it is likely more jewelers will increasing their sales of titanium, tungsten and cobalt wedding bands.



About Titanium-Jewelry

Titanium-Jewelry is a leading online retailer of the latest styles in alternative metal mens wedding rings, as well as his and her matching wedding bands. Featuring the most fashionable designs in titanium, palladium, tungsten and cobalt chrome from such skilled top designers as Benchmark Wedding Bands, Edward Mirell, J.R. Yates, ArtCarved, Heavy Stone Rings, Diana Classic to name only a few. While Titanium-Jewelry.com takes pride in catering to the fashion forward man, it also features a glamorous line of black diamond jewelry for women by Belloria, as well as fabulous pieces by top designer Edward Mirell that leave ladies breathless.