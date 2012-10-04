Modern Grooms Opting for Unique and Fashion Forward Wedding Bands

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Titanium-Jewelry.com reveals a growing trend in couples shopping for mens wedding bands that are stylish and yet fit the groom’s personality. The purchase of the groom’s wedding band is becoming an important event in the process of the couples wedding plan. On the market today, there are a multitude of modern metals and unique designs available for men’s wedding bands, with selections available at all price points



Ron Yates, founder of Titanium-Jewelry.com, comments on this growing trend, “Seldom do we see couples purchasing the “traditional” plain 14kt gold wedding band. The contemporary metals have really replaced the gold wedding bands as the primary choice for mens wedding bands. And while price is still an important factor, it is not a deal breaker when choosing the groom’s ring. We are seeing more and more couples picking out rings that have unique styling. Men are realizing that their ring can have style that matches their personality.”



Considering the vast array of contemporary metals and unique designs available for men’s rings, the style savvy groom will be able to choose a wedding band that reflects his individual style and personality. Yates goes on to mention that some of the most unique styles of titanium men's wedding bands come from the TIMOKU Wedding Band Collection by Edward Mirell.



About Titanium-Jewelry

Titanium-Jewelry.com is a leading online retailer of the latest styles in contemporary metal men’s jewelry, featuring the most fashion forward designs in titanium, palladium, tungsten, and cobalt chrome. Shoppers choose from top designers such as, Edward Mirell, J.R. Yates, ArtCarved, and Benchmark Wedding Bands, to name only a few. While Titanium-Jewelry.com takes pride in catering to the fashion forward man, it also features a glamorous line of black diamond jewelry for women by Belloria, as well as fabulous pieces by top designer Edward Mirell that will leave ladies breathless.