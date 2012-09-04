Menswear Retailing in the UK | Verdict Market Report - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Menswear volumes are set to grow in 2012 for the first time since 2008, as inflationary pressures on the market ease and men take more of an interest in fashion, style and their personal appearance. In 2011 visitor share in menswear reached its lowest level since 2007, but as the economy begins to show signs of recovery, new trends in menswear will offer major opportunities to retailers.



Between 2011-16 we expect menswear to substantially overperform against the past five years. Moreover, the following five years will offer even more opportunities to menswear retailers. It is therefore important that retailers identify the key trends emerging now, so that they can prepare and adjust their businesses for more exciting times ahead.



Tailoring and suiting have grown in popularity as males take concern over their appearance in the work place. High unemployment has meant that being well presented at an interview and looking the part at work are more important. Fashion trends have moved towards suiting though which has also helped to drive the popularity of formal men's clothing.



Younger customers will remain under financial pressure for longer due to high unemployment and university tuition fees. However, fashion will play a arger role in their lives. While men have traditionally favoured brands there will be more opportunities for value retailers, and own label brands, which enable males to buy into fashion pieces.



