Mental Health Professional, Dr. Frederick Dyer, Publishes New Studies

Frederick Dyer, Ph.D., CADC, nationally and internationally recognized consultant and trainer, for his work with children, youth, and adults with co-occurring disorders plus faith-based organizations, adolescent residential, and adult long-term care facilities is pleased to announce his latest two publications: "Alternatives to Detention for African American Youth with Substance Use and Co-occurring Disorders", in the June 2012 issue of Alcoholism Treatment Quarterly; and "The Connection between Self-harm Behaviors and in Adolescents Substance Use Disorders", in the March/April 2013 issue of Counselor.



Dr. Dyer has trained, presented, and consulted with the National Council for Juvenile Courts and Family Judges, OJJDP, and numerous statewide juvenile justice conferences/university symposiums, including the states of Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Bermuda Department of Family Services, Cook County Juvenile and Adult Probation offices in Chicago, Chicago Department of Mental Health, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, Washington State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Lewis and Clark University, Portland, Oregon, Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Illinois Association of Foster Care Parents.



Dr. Dyer has a Doctorate in Psychology with an emphasis on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology. Recent honors received include the Award for Excellence in Training from Cook County Adult Probation, outstanding trainer addressing service needs of delivery pregnant adolescent girls and prevention strategies for teenage pregnancy on behalf of Teen Services of Bermuda and was awarded the Key to the City of Laurel, Mississippi, for outstanding work in addressing the mental health needs of children and adolescents who have been mistreated and with aggressive behaviors. Dr. Dyer has also been invited to present at the World Mental Health Conference in London, England and has been a guest lecturer at the Illinois School of Professional Psychology and the Adler School of Professional Psychology Addiction Colloquium.



“We were very fortunate here in Bermuda to have had Dr. Dyer work as our lead consultant in the establishment of our after school substance abuse program for middle school youth.” Shavana M. Wilson, prevention officer for the Department for National Drug Control Bermuda



