Two Necessary Publications for Mental Health Clinicians Are Now Available

01/14/2013 -- Dr. Federico Grosso, DDS, PhD, MFT, BCFE announced that his company has added two important publications for mental health clinicians applicable at the national level. The first book titled "The Art of Writing Mental Health Records" guides the clinician to generate mental health records in a manner that suits the needs of clients and clinician. It is recognized by experts that mental health records may become legal document when an unpredictable legal action ensues. When written appropriately, mental health records will minimally provide all essential clinical information and establish how the clinician made appropriate challenging clinical decisions. The mental health records then serve to aid in establishing the client's treatment and safeguarding the clinician's professional well-being.



His second book, "Managing the High Risk Client" provides the clinician with effective client management protocols. Those are based on the standard of care established by experts in the profession. These protocols serve to address the appropriate management of unpredictable this high risk population. Clinicians recognize that when they enter into an unpredictable clinical situation with high risk clients, they can be vulnerable to a challenge of their professional standing. This book defines how to conduct the appropriate assessment, diagnosis, and treatment protocols necessary in order to manage this challenging population. Additionally, this book formulates the necessary clinical documentation a prudent clinician would apply to establish that he or she provided appropriate clinical management. Thorough clinical documentation is essential is crucial should a legal action ensue due to a claim of injury made by the client or the client's family.



Dr. Grosso's continuing experience as a forensic expert in malpractice cases led him to realize the importance of these subjects. He applied his first-hand experience as a result of witnessing the number of clinicians who couldn't provide adequate explanation for their clinical actions and found themselves challenged by a malpractice or administrative legal action. These books are especially beneficial to marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, professional clinical counselors, and drug and alcohol counselors. Recently, during a lecture, Dr.Grosso commented, "Many clinicians are unable to defend their clinical actions because they lack the appropriate mental health records and documentation. Unfortunately, this limitation can be their downfall in a legal action. These clinicians either write too little or excessive clinical information about the client due to their improper training in this arena. Other clinicians face the "confidentiality bind." This occurs when clinicians act as mandated reporters of abuse or harm to self or others. Many clinicians don't know that they can be sued for making a mandated breach of confidentiality as well as not doing so. Unless these clinicians have a well written format indicating how they reasoned either clinical decision, it is reasonable to expect that an opposing attorney will use this lacking information to discredit the clinician in a legal proceeding,



Dr. Grossos earlier publications on the legal and ethical application of the standard of care for master level clinicians have become recognized textbooks in many universities and training programs for master level clinicians. Attorneys find that the concept he presents in these publications are easily applicate to their strategies when pursuing or defending clinicians in legal actions. Additionally, Dr. Grosso applies the themes in his publications to lecture and provide continuing education courses sponsored by the California Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. These courses are available at (http://www.socialworkweb.com/nasw). His courses and lectures constantly receive high marks for clarity, relevance, and introduction of advanced topics.