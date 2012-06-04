MentalIllnessDating.com Offers Stigma-free Dating for People With Mental Disabilities

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The number of people who use Internet dating sites to find that special someone has increased dramatically over the last couple of years. Millions of people around the world use dating sites on a regular basis and they are no longer thought of as an unusual way to find a partner.



The online dating business has evolved and now there are an increasing number of niche dating sites that target specific groups of society. People suffering from mental illness or disabilities often feel isolated from the rest of society and suffer a poor quality of life. They are reluctant to join mainstream dating sites because of the stigma attached to their condition.



One website that has been creating a lot of interest recently is MentalIllnessDating.com. The company has become so popular that it recently added a mobile feature to make it even easier for members to connect. Although the website has only been operating for a couple of years, some of its members have already found their soul mate.



Mental Illness Dating has an explanation for its success: “Mental illness can be tough enough, but not having anyone to turn to makes life unbearable. There are a great number of sites catering for anxiety, bipolar and disability dating, but do they really care about their members? Mental Illness Dating is different. We have a family atmosphere and will expand as time moves on but will always remain a tight family.”



“The goal is plain and simple, to find love without having to be judged or stigmatized, which in the 21st century even with our “modern” thinking still is a pervasive problem”, explains a spekesperson.



Mental Illness Dating offers a free trial to help members discover some of the benefits of disability dating. The registration process is straightforward and after clicking an email activation link, free trial members can create a profile and use the basic website functions such as the chat and wink features. They can also send a restricted number of emails.



The website is easy to navigate and is currently available in a number of European languages including French, German, Lithuanian, Polish and Swedish. The Home Page also contains a link to Mental Illness Dating’s Facebook App.



The MentalIllnessDating.com website has a detailed FAQ page, which covers all aspects of the site, including tips on uploading photos and videos.



Mental Illness Dating was one of the first online dating sites catering to people with mental illness and physical disabilities. The company was founded two years ago, and since then its membership has grown rapidly.



For more information, please visit: http://www.mentalillnessdating.com/