Menthol Cigarettes Market to See Booming Growth : Alfred Dunhill, Imperial Brands, Liggett Group, Essentra

Key Players in This Report Include:

Philip Morris International Inc. (United States), Imperial Brands plc (United Kingdom), Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation (South Korea), Alfred Dunhill, Ltd. (United States), R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (United States), British American Tobacco (United Kingdom), Commonwealth Brands (United States), Liggett Group (United States), Lorillard Tobacco (United States), Essentra plc. (United Kingdom),



Definition:

Menthol is a chemical compound that is mainly extracted from peppermint. Menthol not only creates a cooling effect and but also helps to reduces the harness of cigarette smoke as well as suppresses coughing. Growing adoption of methanol citrate among teenagers will increase demand for menthol cigarettes in the United States. For instance, according to an article published by Truth Initiative (nonprofit tobacco control organization), in 2016, more than 7.26% of people aged 12 or older used menthol cigarettes. Furthermore, it is also found that from 2012-14 the young adult smoking, the use of menthol cigarettes was greater than in older adult smokers. Current smokers aged 18-25 ages had the largest rate of use of menthol cigarettes at around 50% between 2012 and 2014. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.



Market Drivers:

- Growing Number of People Consuming Cigarettes Globally

- Huge Investments as well as Franchising by Major Players across the World



Market Trend:

- Rising Number of Customer from Online Channel



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India



The Global Menthol Cigarettes Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Super Markets, Hyper Markets, Online, Others), Capsule (Single Capsule, Double Capsule), Gender (Male, Female), Ages (0-20 Ages, 20-40 Ages, 40Ages or above)



Global Menthol Cigarettes market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



