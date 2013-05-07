Mentor My Child - a New Platform for Learning and Earning

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- So you happen to be looking for a private tutor in London or in the UK, primary school tutors, secondary school tutors or the most affordable and skilled tutors than you can find online.



This is a great way to help your child attain an excellent quality of additional education at home. Also if you are a university student searching for employment or undergrad jobs that involves tutoring children this job would be second nature to you. Considering how much money you are going to earn per hour depending on the rates you set, along with the flexibility, it sure beats working in a bar.



You can always check out www.mentormychild.com if ever you’re looking for any private tutors or a job as a tutor in your free time around your studies.



What is Mentor My Child?



It is a fast growing social networking website as featured in The Guardian which aims in creating jobs or employment for university students all around the UK who are searching. MentorMyChild.com plans to help solve a fraction of the economy crisis by providing jobs for the unemployed university students all around the UK.



With such an affordable private tuition solution more children can benefit from the academic boost having a private tutor provides. As the network grows the quality increases as the tutors become more competitive. So if you are a parent that understands the complexity of a developing mind and the importance of nurturing it in these delicate years then MentorMyChild.com is the perfect site for you.



They believe in having a mentor which is essentially an older sibling figure that can help in combating the social barrier and the antisocial behavior amongst some of today’s youth to help in as many ways as possible in the child’s education and surrounding social aspects. A strong lack of communication and misunderstanding is developed by unintentional ignorance and this can be avoided or unlearned by anybody, especially a child.



It is essential for parents to continue to teach at home away from the classroom or to hire a private tutor for your child’s own sake if ever he/she is having difficulties with lessons in school. Parents don’t always have the time for a one on one lessons or social activities with their children because of work which inadvertently pushes them away and sometimes towards negative peers but that doesn’t mean you can’t do something about it.



As for those who are undergrads looking for jobs private tutoring, it is a good idea to put your trust in MentorMyChild.com for an immediate employment solution through their online website which again could pay very.



What I found most remarkable about this business is that the founder, Justine Francis, 21, is a young person herself so I believe this brand genuinely understands education and the peer pressures of school, pre-teen and teen life. Private tuition is something so vouches made a huge difference for her as a student of a crowded classroom.



So for more details and information regarding the subject matter, visit www.mentormychild.com