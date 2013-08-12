MenuMania.com Becomes One of the Leading Restaurants Listings Providers in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com has recently gained immense attention for its extensive online directory of numerous restaurants in Mexico. The restaurants are listed according to their location and the type of food they offer. The site is still growing at very fast pace as local restaurants are uploading their details every day.



MenuMania.com is part of a comprehensive online directory which lists various products and services providers in Mexico, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx. Both sites are compatible across different mobile platforms; hence people can now look for restaurantes and businesses from anywhere instantly. Since the sites are also integrated with all popular social networking websites, customers can even leave their reviews and give their own recommendations. The site’s very own feature the ‘Me Gusta’ tag enables the customers to rate the businesses and restaurants as well.



Other than listings, MenuMania.com frequently publishes articles introducing new recipes, recommending certain dishes, educating the public about the various cuisines and their origins and much more food related content. Many food critics and chefs also publish their recipes and recommendations on the website. Ideas of how to make eat outs more entertaining and tips on where to take your date are consistently published as well.



Individual and leading restaurants and businesses have started to realize the potential of both the sites and now ensure that their details have been added too. The listing can help businesses gain further recognition and even potential customers.



Even though the listings service is not unique, SeccioAmarilla.com.mx and MenuMania.com have however offered extensive listings that can be very useful to Mexican residents. It is very possible in the future that all requirements will first be searched on the site first, which is in fact the case already for certain people. With numerous daily uploads of businesses and restaurants details both sites will soon be able to cover nearly every business in each Mexican city.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Restaurantes in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.