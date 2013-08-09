MenuMania.com Lists Nearly All Chinese Restaurants in Mexico, Recommends 8 Major Chinese Cuisines

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- MenuMania.com, a recently launched website that is dedicated in listing various restaurants and food joints in Mexico, has now added list of Chinese restaurants to their already extensive online directory. Other than providing the listings the website has also published an article educating the general public on major Chinese cuisines which are unique and should be tried.



The new Chinese restaurants list or as known in Spanish comida China, is arranged according to the location of the restaurants to help individuals quickly find a restaurant near their vicinity. Since the website is also compatible with all mobiles, a Chinese restaurant can be found on the go and instantly. The Chinese restaurants listings are arranged according to their popularity and reputation such that only the best and most favored restaurants appear first. Restaurants that provide Chinese food can also submit their details to the website to get further recognition and potential customers.



The latest article published on the website describes 8 major cuisines of China, which date back to over 700 BC. Which dishes are the most popular in each cuisine, where the cuisine has originated from, the most used ingredients, the taste distinction and many other aspects are discussed in these articles. The article elaborates that majority of the people have had variety of noodles, rice, chop suey, dim sums, egg rolls and similar dishes but there many other specific delicacies that must tried in order to fully experience Chinese food.



MenuMania.com is aiming to list every restaurant and food joint in Mexico and rightly so as its parent website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has already become a premier choice when searching a required product or service. Independent businesses are aware of the websites’ potential and ensure that their details are listed as well. Seccion Amarilla and MenuMania.com’s integration with all popular social networking websites also gives the opportunity to provide customer reviews such that new customers only choose the best possible products and services.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Comida China, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.