MenuMania.com Lists Nearly All Italian Restaurants in Mexico, Recommends Popular Italian Cuisines

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- In an effort to help Mexican residents find popular Italian restaurants in their vicinity, MenuMania.com has now listed nearly all restaurants offering Italian food in Mexico. Due to the mobile compatibility of the website, interested individuals can now immediately search an Italian restaurant on the go. The website is also known for its numerous articles which offer insights to various types of foods and even provide recommendations on which dishes and cuisines to try.



MenuMania.com, which is part of the premier Mexican online directory Seccion Amarilla, is aiming to cover all restaurants in Mexico, a target which can be easily achieved due to its already extensive database of restaurant listings. The website has arranged these listings according to type of food and location such that they are easily browsed by users searching for a certain requirement. The comida Italiana restaurants are one of the types of restaurants listed on the website.



Despite the immense popularity of Italian food throughout the world, the articles in the website inform that Italian food is much more than simply pizzas and pastas. The articles introduce the various cuisines in Italy which originated in specific regions and in specific period of time. One dish for example called the Carpaccio, which is thin slices of raw lamb, veal, pork or ostrich seasoned with lemon, olive oil and reggiano cheese, is more popular in the northern Italy and is considered a delicacy in many prominent restaurants in the world.



Soon to become the go to restaurant online directory, MenuMania.com offers a service of not only providing an instant list but also entertaining ideas for making lunches and evenings extra special by tasting exquisite food.



The website has been integrated with all popular social networking websites, such that individuals can recommend restaurants to their friends or tell them where to meet up for their day or night out. The site’s very own ‘Me Gusta’ tag is also used to rate the various restaurants.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Comida Italiana, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.