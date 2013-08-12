MenuMania.com Lists Nearly All Japanese Restaurants in Mexico, Publishes Must Eat Japanese Dishes

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com has recently added Japanese Restaurants located in Mexico to their extensive list of restaurants and food joints. The website which is part of the popular online directory SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has also published numerous articles on Japanese cuisines and has recommended certain dishes that everyone must try.



Even though sushi has become the most popular Japanese dish in the world there are many other dishes that are equally exquisite and delicious, states one of the articles on the website. The article further informs that the comida Japonesa has a lot more to offer than simply fish and rice. For example one dish is the ‘Teppanyaki’ another elementary delight which consists of vegetables, meats, chicken or beef, seafood or fish, cooked with soy sauce grilled. The secret of Teppanyaki is however in the way these ingredients are cut and cooked on the ‘Teppan’ or iron griddle which is usually placed right in the middle where individuals eat. The articles add that Teppanyaki is not only a tasty dish but is also a fun food as the mastery of the cooks is seen when it is being prepared.



Teriyaki chicken, beef or other meats with noodles or rice is also quite popularly demanded as they have a simple and distinct taste and are also light to eat. Soba salad, Udon noodle soup, crumbled pork, salmon with smashed wasabi, prawns are other delicacies that must be tried according to the articles on the website. Sushi is however still the most demanded and now there are many variations of it with each restaurant offering a unique taste.



Since Menumania.com is compatible with all popular mobiles and mobile operating systems, people can now search for Japanese restaurants on the go and instantly get results of best restaurants in the vicinity. The website is also integrated with social networking websites such that friends can simply send the location of their meet up or previous customers can post reviews and publish their own recommendations. The site also has its very own ‘Me Gusta’ tag which is used to rate the various restaurants.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Comida Japonesa, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.