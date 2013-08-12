MenuMania.com Lists Nearly All Mexican Restaurants, Publishes Numerous Recipes of Exquisite Dishes

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com has become one of the leading online directories by listing nearly all types of restaurants in Mexico including the country’s very own Mexican food. The site is much more than a simple listings provider as it offers many insightful and interesting articles on various cuisines, recommendations of dishes and restaurants, numerous recipes and much more content related to food and drinks.



The website’s compatibility across all popular mobile platforms has also made it a popular online destination for locating nearby specific restaurants instantly on the go. The results are arranged according to the popularity and reputation of the restaurant such that the users of the site are given the best options first. The listings have also been organized according to location and type of food – Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Indian, Fast Food Joints, German, Brazilian, Arabic, Lebanese, Korean, Thai and many others including the country’s local comida Mexicana. Since the site is integrated with all popular social networking websites the location details of the restaurants can be sent directly to friends and family.



The innovative articles published on the website help educate individuals from where certain cuisines have originated from, which ingredients they commonly use and what is unique about the way they are cooked and taste. Even when it comes to the local Mexican food, the articles introduce many dishes that might not have been tried by the Mexicans and yet are very delicious and exquisite. Many simple recipes of popular Mexican food and its variations are also published to guide interested individuals in making tasty dishes with ease.



MenuMania.com is part of the popular online directory of products and services providers in Mexico, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx. Together the sites are aiming to list all businesses in Mexico, which is achievable since now businesses see the sites as essential online directories and ensure that their details are also entered with them. Each listing pinpoints the location of the business on the Google Maps, has address, telephone, email details and a brief description of what the business is providing.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Comida Mexicana, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.