MenuMania.com Lists Nearly All Pizzerias in Mexico, Recommends Popular Types of Pizza Toppings

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com has added another type of restaurants to their already extensive list, the pizzerias. The website that has recently gained attention for providing listings of various restaurants in Mexico will soon become a premier choice when searching a place to eat out. Many articles have also been published on the website which educates the public on the existence of pizzas and how they became a well known food throughout the world.



The website is part of SeccionAmarilla.com.mx, a website offering listings of numerous products and services providers in Mexico. Both sites are integrated with social networking websites and are also compatible across different mobile platforms. For MenuMania.com this is an added advantage as interested individuals now can search restaurants or pizzerias near their vicinity and can even send the eat out location to their family and friends. The site’s very own ‘Me Gusta’ tag also gives the opportunity to rate the restaurants.



One of the articles informs that even though pizzas originated from Italy, its popularity like many other foods was due to its immense demand in the U.S. With Pizza Hut and Domino’s leading the Pizza chain, there has been still emergence of many independent pizza joints offering a unique and distinct taste. These pizzerias are listed in the website to offer a new type of pizzas to residents of Mexico. The branches of Mexico’s very own popular pizza chain Bennedetti's Pizza is also given in the listings.



The articles are frequently updated on the site and feature many recipes, recommendations of dishes and restaurants, education on various cuisines and much more interesting content. Specific articles are from leading food critics and chefs offering their advice or introducing a new dish. Overall MenuMania.com is much more than a simple listings provider which is however their core.



Many independent businesses have started to realize the potential of MenuMania.com and SeccionAmarilla.com.mx, and are ensuring that their details are also included for further recognition and potential customers.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Pizzerias, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.