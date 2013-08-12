MenuMania.com Lists Numerous Popular Tacos Restaurants in Mexico, Recommends Various Varieties

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com, a website dedicated in providing listings of various restaurants in Mexico, has now added popular tacos joints. Part of the premier online directory of goods and services providers SeccionAmarilla.com.mx, the site is aiming to list all restaurants in Mexico despite its already extensive listings. Many insightful articles offering recommendations, knowledge on origins of various cuisines, simple recipes and other food related content are also constantly published on MenuMania.com.



The articles on the site inform that tacos is a traditional Mexican dish, which is composed of corn or wheat tortilla folded or rolled around a specific filling is now worldwide known and appreciated across different demographics. The articles further elaborate that many food critics suspect that is the simplicity of tacos, both when eating them and when making them that has made it so popular. It may be assumed that the filling is the most important part of the tacos however the tortilla also plays an important role in providing a complete taste and many varieties of it exist as well.



MenuMania.com has listed all types of tacos joints, whether they are popular food chain with multiple branches or simply a local restaurant known for its quality and distinct taste. The tacos restaurants are organized according to the location it is in and every listing pinpoints the restaurant and provides brief details of it. Since the listings are integrated with all popular social networking websites, individuals can sent the location of their meet up to their friends and families instantly, and even provide their own recommendations and reviews. The site has its very own ‘Me Gusta’ tag which enables the previous customer to rate the restaurants as well.



Many restaurants now realizing the potential of MenuMania.com are ensuring that their business is also listed. The listing can help new and existing businesses to gain further recognition and even potential customers. The website is compatible across different mobile platforms; hence users can immediately search a specific type of restaurant near their vicinity and enjoy their favorite meal.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Tacos in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.