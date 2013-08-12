MenuMania.com Lists Numerous Sushi Restaurants in Mexico, Recommends What and Where to Eat

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com, a website dedicated in listing various restaurants in Mexico, has recently added numerous popular Sushi restaurants as well. Certain articles have also been published on the site, which recommend different types of sushi that must be tried and which restaurants are the best places to try them.



One of the articles informs that there are now many variations of sushi and each restaurant offers a unique taste. Even though the basic trio ingredients of the original sushi are rice, seaweed and fish, today a sushi can have different types of meat, vegetables, fruits, dressings or even cheese. The decorations of the sushi have also changed and many restaurants present the dish in innovative ways.



Another article elaborates on how sushi is popular not only because of its exquisite taste but due to the many health benefits it has. A sushi is low in calories, high in fiber, vitamins and if fish is one of the ingredients then high in omega 3 as well. The seaweed or algae is also a very health ingredient which helps control cholesterol and improves circulation. The addition of soy sauce instead of salt is another benefit as it is considered ideal for people with high cholesterol, diabetes or celiac.



Due to the popularity of sushi there are many restaurants that are now offering the dish. However, only certain restaurants truly capture the essence of sushi and serve them with top-notch mastery. In order to distinguish between the restaurants that are simply adding their menu items and those who actually specialize in the dish, certain recommendations have been given in the website. Since the listings are arranged according to the popularity and reputation of a restaurant, individuals can simply look under sushi restaurants list to find the best sushi in town.



The site is integrated with social networking sites and is compatible with different mobile platforms; hence people can instantly send where they are planning to have sushi to their friends and families.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Sushi in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.