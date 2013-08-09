MenuMania.com to List All Home Delivery Restaurants and Food Joints in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- MenuMania.com, a website dedicated in listing various restaurants in Mexico, has recently been launched and is aiming to list all restaurants and food joints. This may be possible as the site is part of the popular Mexican online directory of products and services providers SeccionAmarilla.com.mx. Seccion Amarilla, which is compatible with all mobiles as well, has seen immense traffic in past few weeks and could soon become a leader in providing list of businesses located in Mexico.



MenuMania.com is much more than a simple comida a domicilio and other types of restaurants directory. The website also shares which restaurants are well known in Mexico and recommends which food joints should be tried. Any latest happenings in the food industry and current food trends around the world are also discussed constantly on the site.



The site has methodically been designed, such that individuals can quickly access to a specific query. The restaurant listings are organized according to type of food, location, popularity and type of service like the home delivery or as known in Mexico as the comida domicilio service. Currently the listing of the restaurants is already extensive, yet like the Seccion Amarilla the team behind this specific site will surely look to cover all of them.



Other than providing address, phone numbers, service and products offered and pin pointing the exact location of all restaurants on Google Maps, the website also presents the capability to provider consumer reviews. Each listing is integrated with all popular social networking websites and the site’s very own ‘Me Gusta’ tag. The listings are also arranged according to their popularity and reputation giving the users of the site results of top-notch businesses first.



Businesses which are located in Mexico and are in the food industry can submit their details to the website to further gain recognition and potential customers.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Comida a Domicilio, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.